Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in September

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,366.0 days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS MAPIF remained flat at $1.78 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.06.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile
