MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 887,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 34.2% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 46.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 405.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 121.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7,823.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $222.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $434.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.20.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

