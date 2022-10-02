Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Short Interest Update

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 108,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Marpai in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Marpai alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Damien Lamendola bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,805,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,223. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 436,290 shares of company stock worth $436,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marpai

Marpai Stock Down 1.0 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Marpai has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.73.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 116.50% and a negative net margin of 100.92%.

About Marpai

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.