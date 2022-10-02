Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Short Interest Update

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 108,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Marpai in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
In related news, Director Damien Lamendola bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,805,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,223. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 436,290 shares of company stock worth $436,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MRAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Marpai has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.73.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 116.50% and a negative net margin of 100.92%.
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.
