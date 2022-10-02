Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

MA opened at $284.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

