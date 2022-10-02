MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MCFT. Raymond James dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $342.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

