McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 152,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.