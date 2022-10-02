McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after buying an additional 40,959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $626,251,000 after buying an additional 572,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

