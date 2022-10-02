McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $626,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.27 and its 200 day moving average is $250.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.