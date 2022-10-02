MDsquare (TMED) Price Up 247.6% Over Last Week

MDsquare (TMED) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One MDsquare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MDsquare has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MDsquare has traded 247.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MDsquare alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDsquare Profile

MDsquare was first traded on October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 coins. The official website for MDsquare is www.mdsqr.io/en.html. The official message board for MDsquare is medium.com/@mdsquare. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MDsquare

According to CryptoCompare, “TMED remote health care platform is designed to enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the objective of expanding the medical market.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MDsquare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MDsquare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MDsquare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MDsquare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MDsquare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.