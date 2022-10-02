Measurable Data Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.76 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Measurable Data Token has a total market capitalization of $25.43 million and $1.76 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official website is mdt.io. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Measurable Data Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Measurable Data Token is an Ethereum-based data exchange ecosystem. MDT is an ERC20 that serves as a medium of exchange on Measurable Data Token's ecosystem.”

