Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.8 %

MDT stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,972,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

