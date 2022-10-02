Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.14.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $73.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after buying an additional 54,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
