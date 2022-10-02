Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.14.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $73.44.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after buying an additional 54,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

