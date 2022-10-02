Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.60 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $27.60 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004597 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.01609503 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00032613 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

