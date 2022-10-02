Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in September

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 523,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Meten Holding Group Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:METX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. 237,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,851. Meten Holding Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business.

