Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 997,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Micro Focus International Stock Performance

Shares of Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.70. 250,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,466. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micro Focus International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 378,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,840 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

