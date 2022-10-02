Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 337,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 671.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 45,355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. 4,281,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,745. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

