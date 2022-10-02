Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

