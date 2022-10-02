Microtuber Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Microtuber has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $28,631.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Microtuber has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Microtuber coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.39 or 0.06780736 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00076176 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007224 BTC.

About Microtuber

Microtuber (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Microtuber is https://reddit.com/r/Microtuber and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Microtuber

