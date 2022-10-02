Mirai (MIRAI) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mirai has a market cap of $120,178.76 and $70,322.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00150323 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Mirai Coin Profile
MIRAI is a coin. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.
Mirai Coin Trading
