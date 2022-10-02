MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.