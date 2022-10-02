MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $110.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.8 %

MKS Instruments stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.57.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 304,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.