Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Down 26.4% in September

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

MOLN stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Partners AG ( NASDAQ:MOLN Get Rating ) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink cut Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

