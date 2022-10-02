Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Down 26.4% in September

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Molecular Partners Stock Performance
MOLN stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.
Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink cut Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
About Molecular Partners
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
