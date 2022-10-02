Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Price Target Cut to C$0.15 by Analysts at Laurentian

Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Laurentian from C$0.90 to C$0.15 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GBAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Monarch Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Mining from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Monarch Mining Price Performance

Shares of Monarch Mining stock opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. Monarch Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

