Monero (XMR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $88.69 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $140.58 or 0.00731801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,209.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00274744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00141638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00605070 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00253144 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,182,079 coins. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

