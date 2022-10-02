MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Short Interest Update

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total transaction of $715,126.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,630,620.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total value of $715,126.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,630,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,095 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 833.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after purchasing an additional 464,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 312,003 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.9 %

MDB stock opened at $198.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.61. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.95. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $188.17 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.