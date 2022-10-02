Moonfarm Finance (MFO) Price Reaches $0.0247

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Moonfarm Finance has a total market cap of $38,790.95 and $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonfarm Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonfarm Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009132 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Moonfarm Finance Coin Profile
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,603 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonfarm Finance
Receive News & Updates for Moonfarm Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonfarm Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.