MoonStarter (MNST) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

MoonStarter (MNST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One MoonStarter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MoonStarter has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. MoonStarter has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MoonStarter Coin Profile

MoonStarter launched on June 6th, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. MoonStarter’s official website is moonstarter.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOONSTARTER Mission is to be the single-stop multi-chain launchpad for selected projects without distinction of the blockchain used. While the current project landscape is scattered and dependent on the blockchain used, MOONSTARTER will offer the possibility to launch on one or multiple selected blockchains.”

