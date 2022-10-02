moonwolf.io (WOLF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54,784.15

moonwolf.io (WOLF) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, moonwolf.io has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. moonwolf.io has a total market cap of $54,784.15 and $30,597.00 worth of moonwolf.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One moonwolf.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get moonwolf.io alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005543 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About moonwolf.io

moonwolf.io (WOLF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. moonwolf.io’s official Twitter account is @moonwolf_io.

Buying and Selling moonwolf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WolfCoin is an alterative crypto currency with a block time of 300 seconds and running off the X11 algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as moonwolf.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade moonwolf.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase moonwolf.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for moonwolf.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for moonwolf.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.