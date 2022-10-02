Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $1.72 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Trex comprises approximately 2.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

TREX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 974,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,694. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

