Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,083,000. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,218,000 after purchasing an additional 947,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.94. 1,791,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,487. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

