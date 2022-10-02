Mute Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (MUTE)

Mute (MUTE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Mute coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges. Mute has a market cap of $8.93 million and $27,526.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mute has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mute alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mute Coin Profile

Mute’s launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mute’s official website is mute.io.

Mute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.