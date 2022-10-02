MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $52.33 million and approximately $42.49 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00008860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,301.81 or 1.00004346 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082770 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

