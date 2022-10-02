NAGA Price Reaches $0.0493 on Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $112,256.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,259.14 or 1.00060698 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007121 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004828 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063398 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005453 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064578 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00081898 BTC.
NAGA Coin Profile
NAGA (NGC) is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
NAGA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
