Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Update

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,489. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $546.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 58.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

