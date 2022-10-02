NestEGG Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $52.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $4,870.37 and $52.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00149430 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

