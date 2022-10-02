NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

NTAP stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. NetApp has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in NetApp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in NetApp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

