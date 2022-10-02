Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $283.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $211.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.51.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $235.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.40 and a 200-day moving average of $235.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

