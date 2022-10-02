New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.65% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Concept Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. 14,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,454. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 87.13%.

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.