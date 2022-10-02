New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in September

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 77.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 20.2% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 129,653 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group increased their target price on New Mountain Finance to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 661,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,674. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $73.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

