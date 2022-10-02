NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $223.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $60,690.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,861.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $60,690.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,861.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President James D. Dondero bought 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $114,767.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 23,335 shares of company stock worth $554,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 66.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.