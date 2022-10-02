Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.20.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $212.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.39. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Nordson by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 61,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

