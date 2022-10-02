Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

