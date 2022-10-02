Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 25.2% in September

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Novo Integrated Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,585. Novo Integrated Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Novo Integrated Sciences ( NASDAQ:NVOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 million during the quarter.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

