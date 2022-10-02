Novo Price Up 19,787.7% Over Last 7 Days (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Novo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges. Novo has a market cap of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009132 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Novo
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Novo
