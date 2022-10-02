Novo Price Up 19,787.7% Over Last 7 Days (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Novo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges. Novo has a market cap of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Novo

Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Novo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novo using one of the exchanges listed above.

