Nyzo (NYZO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30,184.00

Nyzo (NYZO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $277,117.87 and approximately $30,184.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00143770 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.96 or 0.01786726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00253467 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,207,560 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nyzo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.