O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,614,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 80,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.26. 78,482,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,725,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.46 and its 200-day moving average is $310.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $267.10 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

