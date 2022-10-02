O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Up 30.0% in September

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

OIIM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 249,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares during the last quarter.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

