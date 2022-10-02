OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Up 29.3% in September

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

NASDAQ ONCS remained flat at $0.49 on Friday. 21,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,925. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.87.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

