Open Platform Market Capitalization Hits $1.13 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $17,979.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

