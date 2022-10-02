Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

ORCL opened at $61.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.